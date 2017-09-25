Mike Vick: I Sometimes Ask Myself Why Did I Go Through The Things I Went Through

Former NFL quarterback and current Fox NFL analyst, Michael Vick says he always wanted to be a guy who “could make a difference in the community.” He did that Saturday when he shared his story with the hundreds of men who attended the citywide prayer breakfast for men at Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church. Vick, who received an award from church Pastor Dr. Raphael Warnock, offered insight about his story of being a star NFL quarterback at the height of his career to serving a 21-month prison term. He also shared the redemptive journey of his life that saw a league return and a successful post-NFL career.



Boynton Reports: Michael Vick's Advice To Youth

Awards were also presented to Radio One on-air personality K.D. Bowe; Chick-Fil-A Vice President of Community Affairs, Rodney Bullard; and Morehouse College Dean of Chapel, Dr. Lawrence E. Carter.Rev. Warnock says the next men’s prayer breakfast will be held in February.