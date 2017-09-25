Kevin Hart Caught On Tape AGAIN: The Ryan Report

Much to his first wife (and mother of his children’s) chagrin, Kevin Hart made his infidelity to her frequent, unremorseful, stand-up fodder.

This time around – after allegedly cheating on his current, pregnant wife – the superstar comedian/actor appears to be addressing the matter a lot more delicately.

“I’m going through drama,” Hart conceded in what is believed to be a surreptitious recording of an unannounced appearance at an Atlanta club.

(Surely whoever was in the audience had to have caught wind of all that has just transpired with him in the past week: a supposed sex tape; a $10 million extortion plot to keep it under wraps; an apology to his wife and kids; and a press conference by one of the women in the aforementioned sex tape. But we digress…)

“Things happen for a reason,” continued Hart, reportedly in Atlanta filming. “And in this particular case guys, I promise you I’m a come out a better man.”