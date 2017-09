Brent Faiyaz has a lot going on these days from being apart of the “Crew” song along with Goldlink & Shy Glizzy that’s currently climbing up the billboard charts. On tour right now going city to city selling out shows with his group Sonder (Brent, Dpat, Atu) and preparing to drop his debut album “Sonder Son” October 13th.

GoldLink Crew Feat. Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy

Sonder – Too Fast

Brent Faiyaz “Sonder Son” album artwork