Teacher Suspended for Using Explicit Kodak Black Lyrics in Assignment

By Robyn Collins

A sixth-grade teacher was suspended this week for instructing students to use Kodak Black’s lyrics for an assignment.

Related: Cardi B Recruits Kodak Black for ‘Bodak Yellow’ Remix

The Bethune Middle School teacher gave the kids explicit lyrics from the song “Drowning,” from A Boogie With da Hoodie, and asked them to rewrite them to express a positive message. Some parents didn’t view the creative move as positive at all. One, Crishana Wright, told WSB-TV that the assignment was “really against everything I try to teach them.”

The lyrics that the teacher gave the students are filled with profanities and have been perceived as racist and sexist: “Sniper Gang I put a n—- on a carton/ I’m the s— I’m fartin’, I don’t know how to potty,” reads one line. “I ain’t doing trims, I’m in the cut like I’m a barber/ She call me daddy, but I ain’t her motherf—— father,” reads another.

The school superintendent stated, “The assignment was inappropriate, unacceptable and contrary to our standards. The employee responsible has been removed from the classroom and will be held accountable for such poor judgment. While we encourage teacher creativity, the expectation is that the instruction is always standards-based and age-appropriate.”