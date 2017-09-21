About Usher’s Male Accuser: Trending Topics

Big Tigger‘s back today, and Kevin Hart should be happy – as not only is (arguably) the most surprising story in his Trending Topics NOT about the embattled superstar comic/actor, it is a jaw-dropper.

One day after yet another accuser surfaced claiming she’s suing Usher for $20 million for exposing her to a sexually-transmitted – never mind that “she has yet to offer any proof,” Tigger noted – The Jasmine Brand is reporting that “a man has now come forward claiming the singer exposed him to genital herpes…[when] he and Usher had sex in a L.A. spa.”

Usher has yet to confirm or deny any of these accounts, publicly.