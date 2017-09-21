Defending Kevin Hart: The Ryan Report

What may be the worst week in 38-year-old Kevin Hart‘s life got even more wrenching Wednesday.

First, one of the women the superstar comedian/actor allegedly had sex with in a tape that’s part of a reported $10 million extortion plot held a press conference.

“I was involved with Kevin Hart a month ago,” Montia Sabbag claimed with celebrity attorney Lisa Bloom at her side. “I’m not an extortionist. I’m not a stripper. I’m a recording artist and an actress. And I have not broken any laws.”

Then Ryan Cameron shared in today’s Ryan Report that people.com is saying Hart “is not doing well with all of this: Being on the top of the world; having everything – successful tours, books, more money than he knows what to do with; and then… “.

THEN, hold on Kevin Hart – Thursday has come, and one of your longtime friends who was having a problem with all of this Monday, appears to have had a change of, a-hem, heart.

“In the beginning I was upset and I didn’t feel sorry for him,” Wanda Smith said. “Now I’m kind of in my feelings about it; like, I feel bad. And I think that he was set up.”