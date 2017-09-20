Wiz Khalifa, French Montana To Star in ‘The After Party’

By Robyn Collins

Wiz Khalifa and French Montana will star in an upcoming project for Netflix called The After Party.

It’s described as a coming-of-age story of a two friends looking for a record deal before going off to college and the military. Together they share “one wild night,” according to Variety.

The project, which lists Russell Simmons as one of its producers, will be shot in New York and is directed by Ian Edleman (How To Make It In America).

The After Party also stars Kyle Harvey, Teyana Taylor, Jordan Rock, and Blair Underwood, plus promises a host of celebrity cameos.