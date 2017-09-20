Cardi B Vs. NYPD: The Ryan Report

Stripper turned reality show star turned really legitimate rapper Cardi B has crafted what will be a No. 1 song on the Billboard charts (“Bodak Yellow”) next week about how she is not the one to be messed with.

But judging by what she posted on social media, apparently her local law enforcement hasn’t been listening.

“She put some tweets up saying that she was choked by New York cops,” Ryan Cameron said. “These New York cops don’t know how to act or do their job,” she commented; even pointing out her alleged assaulters’ race.

Thing is, Ryan continued, she later deleted the tweets. And as of this Ryan Report, no charges had been filed.