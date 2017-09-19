The Kevin Hart Tape, Critiqued: The Ryan Report

Go ahead, admit it.

Ever since Kevin Hart released that public “I’m sorry” to his pregnant wife and kids, you (or someone you know) has been looking for that sex tape that allegedly led to the apology.

Well, before it was seemingly scrubbed from the internet (who knew that was REALLY possible?) Jarard J saw all 4:47 of it – for research purposes, surely – just so he could share the details with you in today’s Ryan Report.

First thing in the video, “you see two girls getting the brakes beat off them! And when I say ‘the brakes,’ I’m talking about Stroke City.

“There ain’t no making love going on.”

“Then he gets up,” Jarard continues, “and when he gets up you hear.. ‘What did y’all think?’

“But let me tell you the funniest part though: When it was still up, the comments that you saw on the video [were like], ‘DANG Kevin! Didn’t know you put it down like that!”

“AND he had his wedding ring on, too.”