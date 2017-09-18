Parsing Kevin Hart’s Apology: The Ryan Report

Allegations have been floating around for some time that Kevin Hart has been unfaithful to his current, expectant wife – and now many are assuming he just affirmed it.

“I’m at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back, and because of that, I should make smarter decisions. And recently I didn’t. ” the superstar comedian/actor posted on his Instagram account, followed by some 54 million-plus. “In doing that, I know I’m gonna hurt the people closest to me – who I’ve talked to and apologized to – being my wife and my kids.

“At the end of the day man, I just simply got to do better. But I’m not gonna also allow

a person to have financial gain off of my mistakes,” Hart continued, referring to what TMZ is reporting to be an extortion attempt.

“I just think that as a woman, I’m not trying to hear that,” Wanda Smith said. “And how many times are we gonna excuse this from him?!”

“Women don’t hate [anything] more than being put out there to look stupid,” added Jarard J. “That’s the first thing. But the second thing that sticks out to me though – there’s a difference between a mistake and a bad decision. Infidelity is not a mistake because you know exactly what you’re doing. It’s a bad decision.”