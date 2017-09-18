GA Tech Student Shot Dead By Campus Police

Campus police at Georgia Tech are being accused of overreacting during a confrontation with a student that ended in his death. It happened Saturday night on the Tech campus located in the Midtown section of Atlanta. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the circumstances that led up to and ended with the death of 21 year old Scout Schultz of Gwinnett County. Video shows Schultz carrying a small knife. While police yell at him more than a dozen times to drop the knife, he yells for police to “shoot me!” He advances towards officers again, and one of them fires a shot at him. He died later at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Schultz’s family has hired Attorney Chris Stewart who is quoted as saying that the student was having a mental breakdown and that the officer who fired the fatal shot “overreacted”.

President of the Pride Alliance student group at Tech, Schultz was a 4th year computer/Engineering student. His profile on the group website reads “I’ve lived around the US, but mostly in Lilburn, GA. I have a minor in Biomedical Engineering and am planning on working on medical devices. I’m bisexual, nonbinary, and intersex. When I’m not running Pride or doing classwork I mostly play D and D and try to be politically active.”