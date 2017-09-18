Inside The Eight-Figure Extortion Plot Against Kevin Hart: Trending Topics

If it seems like Kevin Hart‘s apology to his pregnant wife and kids over the weekend seemed to come out of nowhere, Big Tigger thinks he has an explanation.

“Lots of people are pointing to the reason for that as a $10 million extortion scheme,” he says in today’s Trending Topics.

And it’s centered around a 4:47, “highly-produced” video that “cuts to a bedroom scene where it appears two people are having sex in a bed. You can’t really see who those people are; but afterwards you see a naked man walking in the room getting dressed, and it kind of looks like Kev, I’m told – ’cause I haven’t seen it yet.”

The comedian/actor’s accuser claims “Hart was drunk and high and generally wilding and sleeping with multiple women in Las Vegas,” Tigger reported; adding, “it was very clear she was partaking in ‘the festivities’. ”

Those “festivities” are clearly over as not only is the FBI involved, “they’ve identified the woman who seduced the comic in the video.”

And here’s the kicker, Tigger continued: This woman is part of a “criminal team targeting Kevin Hart… [and] a detective claims she’s one part of a well-orchestrated, highly-sophisticated,

set-up with multiple accomplices.”