Tyrese’s Alleged Beating Of His Daughter: The Ryan Report

“This is gonna get bad,” Jarard J predicted in today’s Ryan Report.

Gonna?!

According to The Blast, the ex-wife of actor-singer Tyrese is claiming he “went into a rage, pushed our daughter to the ground, pinned her face down, put his knees on her back,

grabbed her hands with one arm and beat her with the other.”

And that was after he allegedly accused the 10-year-old of “stealing her own piggy bank money that she received for her birthday.”

Tyrese’s ex goes on to say that he has “a long history of domestic abuse.” And now the two are reportedly set to meet in court Oct. 2. Until then, he has no visitation rights.

Nonetheless, he DID have a reply to his onetime bride – or as Jarard put it, “a long dissertation” – which included the assertions that “all I wanna do is coparent; nothing else.”

“I’m sorry you have not been able to find another man since we separated,” Tyrese continued.

And then, there was this: “Sticks and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt.”