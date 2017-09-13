Georgia State Representative Valencia Stovall Hosts 5th Annual Job Fair

Georgia State Representative Valencia Stovall (District 74) will host the 5th annual Career and Job Fair on Thursday, September 21st from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Job seekers are encouraged to attend this event for an opportunity to meet and network with over 40 employers. Companies, including FedEx Ground, Georgia United Credit Union, The Erosion Company and Kathy Nguyen State Farm Insurance will be in attendance to hire qualified individuals to fill their opening positions. College and job training institutions will also be available to assist in enrolling new students to their on site campus.

Potential employees are asked to pre-register online by going to the website http://www.gostovall.com/careerfair. The job seeker registration link is located on the career job fair tab. Visitors can also view a list of various employers and apply online before submitting a resume in person.

Valencia Stovall’s 5th annual Career and Job Fair will take place at the Forest Park Recreation Center located at 803 Forest Parkway, Forest Park, Georgia 30297. MARTA passengers are encouraged to take bus #195 Forest Parkway from the College Park Train Station to the event. Free parking is available to all attendees. For more information, go to http://www.gostovall.com/careeerfair or call 678.632.2825. Job seekers can also send an email to careerjobfair@gostovall.com.