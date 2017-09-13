Casting Call for 9/13 – 20 What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Atlanta Film Office

.

.

WSA Casting

“NAPPILY EVER AFTER” (Netflix) NEAExtras@gmail.com

(Seeking: BAR PATRONS)

* Men/Women to portray “Customers at a Sports Bar” All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities

* 18yrs & Older

* Put “BAR PATRONS” in subject line.

WSA Casting

“NAPPILY EVER AFTER” (Netflix) NEAExtras@gmail.com

(MULTIPLE DAY SHOOT!!!)

* African American Men/Women “Cookout & Engagement Party” Multiple Day Shoot!!

* Must know how to swim // Must be willing to jump in a pool 18yrs & Older

* Put “FAMILY” in subject line.

WSA Casting

“NAPPILY EVER AFTER” (Netflix) NEAExtras@gmail.com

(Seeking: BUSINESS TYPES)

* Clean-Cut Professional Men/Women w/Business attire. (All Ethnicities) 20’s – 55yrs

* Put “BUSINESS” in subject line.

Rose Locke Casting

“First Man” (Film) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com

(Neil Armstrong’s Story – Starring Ryan Gosling)

* Seeking a REAL “Priest” – Former or Active

* Shoots: End of October thru January

* Put “PRIEST” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“First Man” (Film) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com

(Neil Armstrong’s Story – Starring Ryan Gosling)

* Seeking fun loving “Hippies” from the 60’s (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Please send pictures depicting your hippie style

* We would love to find “A Group of Friends” to work together and be featured.

* Shoots: End of October thru January

* Put “HIPPIE” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“First Man” (Film) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com

(Neil Armstrong’s Story – Starring Ryan Gosling)

* Seeking CARS – 1966 and Older (Car Bump $100)

* Shoots: End of October thru January

* Put “FM CARS” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“First Man” (Film) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com

(Neil Armstrong’s Story – Starring Ryan Gosling)

* Men & Women w/Actual Military Experience // ANY Branch of the Armed Forces

* All Ethnicities 21yrs & Older

* Shoots: End of October thru January

* Put “PRIOR MILITARY” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“First Man” (Film) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com

(Neil Armstrong’s Story – Starring Ryan Gosling)

* Men & Women – Experienced “Airplane Mechanics”

* All Ethnicities 21yrs & Older

* Shoots: End of October thru January

* Put “LAUNCH ME” in subject line

Extras Casting Atlanta

“The Hate U Give” (Film) THGextras@gmail.com

* (Seeking: FRESH FACES to Build Database)

* Men & Women – ALL Shapes, Sizes, Types and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Put “Male Fresh Face, or Female Fresh Face” in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Lodge 49” (TV) Lodge49extras@gmail.com

(Seeking: FRESH FACES to Build Database)

* Men & Women – ALL Shapes, Sizes, Types and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Put “Male Fresh Face, or Female Fresh Face” in subject line

Get Scene Studios

(Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” September Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com

* Put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

Hylton Casting

“Couples Court with The Cutlers” (New Court TV Show)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Shoots: Thru September 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit:

http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/couplescourtaudience/

Casting TaylorMade

“Hap & Leonard” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

* Men/Women – ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities (Especially people from Cedartown)

* 18yrs – Older

* Put “HL” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“The Front Runner” (Film) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(1980’s Period Piece – Starring: Hugh Jackman)

* Lots of Men/Women–All Shapes-Sizes-Ethnicities for “Festival Scene” 18yrs & Older

* Put “FESTIVAL” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“The Front Runner” (Film) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(1980’s Period Piece – Starring: Hugh Jackman)

* Seeking: LOTS of MEN…PERIOD! All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Put “MALE” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“The Front Runner” (Film) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(1980’s Period Piece – Starring: Hugh Jackman)

* Men/Women w/Experience as a Bartender & Server (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Put “WAITSTAFF” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

(Casting Multiple Projects)

“ATLANTA” (TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(Seeking: EXOTIC DANCERS….Strippers – Pays More $$$)

* Black Female Strippers – Please list your Current / Prior experience in your submission.

* Include any Pole Videos you have or other videos showcasing your talents! 18 – 30yrs

* Extra plus if you can do any specialty tricks!

* MUST be comfortable dancing NUDE on camera!!

* Shoots: Tuesday October 3rd

* Put “ENTERTAINER” in the Subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

(Casting Multiple Projects)

“ATLANTA” (TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(Seeking: BLACK TWINS – FEATURED ROLE)

* Seeking: Identical Black Twin Girls ages 2-4 years old.

* Be sure to send us their Names, Height, Weight, Age, and DOB in the submission.

* Also your name (the parent) and phone number.

* Shoots: End of September to Beginning of December

* Put “Black Twins” in the Subject line