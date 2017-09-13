Casting Call for 9/13 – 20 What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Atlanta Film Office
WSA Casting
“NAPPILY EVER AFTER” (Netflix) NEAExtras@gmail.com
(Seeking: BAR PATRONS)
* Men/Women to portray “Customers at a Sports Bar” All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities
* 18yrs & Older
* Put “BAR PATRONS” in subject line.
WSA Casting
“NAPPILY EVER AFTER” (Netflix) NEAExtras@gmail.com
(MULTIPLE DAY SHOOT!!!)
* African American Men/Women “Cookout & Engagement Party” Multiple Day Shoot!!
* Must know how to swim // Must be willing to jump in a pool 18yrs & Older
* Put “FAMILY” in subject line.
WSA Casting
“NAPPILY EVER AFTER” (Netflix) NEAExtras@gmail.com
(Seeking: BUSINESS TYPES)
* Clean-Cut Professional Men/Women w/Business attire. (All Ethnicities) 20’s – 55yrs
* Put “BUSINESS” in subject line.
Rose Locke Casting
“First Man” (Film) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com
(Neil Armstrong’s Story – Starring Ryan Gosling)
* Seeking a REAL “Priest” – Former or Active
* Shoots: End of October thru January
* Put “PRIEST” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“First Man” (Film) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com
(Neil Armstrong’s Story – Starring Ryan Gosling)
* Seeking fun loving “Hippies” from the 60’s (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Please send pictures depicting your hippie style
* We would love to find “A Group of Friends” to work together and be featured.
* Shoots: End of October thru January
* Put “HIPPIE” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“First Man” (Film) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com
(Neil Armstrong’s Story – Starring Ryan Gosling)
* Seeking CARS – 1966 and Older (Car Bump $100)
* Shoots: End of October thru January
* Put “FM CARS” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“First Man” (Film) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com
(Neil Armstrong’s Story – Starring Ryan Gosling)
* Men & Women w/Actual Military Experience // ANY Branch of the Armed Forces
* All Ethnicities 21yrs & Older
* Shoots: End of October thru January
* Put “PRIOR MILITARY” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“First Man” (Film) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com
(Neil Armstrong’s Story – Starring Ryan Gosling)
* Men & Women – Experienced “Airplane Mechanics”
* All Ethnicities 21yrs & Older
* Shoots: End of October thru January
* Put “LAUNCH ME” in subject line
Extras Casting Atlanta
“The Hate U Give” (Film) THGextras@gmail.com
* (Seeking: FRESH FACES to Build Database)
* Men & Women – ALL Shapes, Sizes, Types and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Put “Male Fresh Face, or Female Fresh Face” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Lodge 49” (TV) Lodge49extras@gmail.com
(Seeking: FRESH FACES to Build Database)
* Men & Women – ALL Shapes, Sizes, Types and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Put “Male Fresh Face, or Female Fresh Face” in subject line
Get Scene Studios
(Local Acting Studio)
* Register for: The “GSS” September Special Offer – FREE Acting Class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com
* Put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line
Hylton Casting
“Couples Court with The Cutlers” (New Court TV Show)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Shoots: Thru September 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit:
http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/couplescourtaudience/
Casting TaylorMade
“Hap & Leonard” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
* Men/Women – ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities (Especially people from Cedartown)
* 18yrs – Older
* Put “HL” in subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“The Front Runner” (Film) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
(1980’s Period Piece – Starring: Hugh Jackman)
* Lots of Men/Women–All Shapes-Sizes-Ethnicities for “Festival Scene” 18yrs & Older
* Put “FESTIVAL” in subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“The Front Runner” (Film) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
(1980’s Period Piece – Starring: Hugh Jackman)
* Seeking: LOTS of MEN…PERIOD! All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Put “MALE” in subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“The Front Runner” (Film) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
(1980’s Period Piece – Starring: Hugh Jackman)
* Men/Women w/Experience as a Bartender & Server (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Put “WAITSTAFF” in subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
(Casting Multiple Projects)
“ATLANTA” (TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(Seeking: EXOTIC DANCERS….Strippers – Pays More $$$)
* Black Female Strippers – Please list your Current / Prior experience in your submission.
* Include any Pole Videos you have or other videos showcasing your talents! 18 – 30yrs
* Extra plus if you can do any specialty tricks!
* MUST be comfortable dancing NUDE on camera!!
* Shoots: Tuesday October 3rd
* Put “ENTERTAINER” in the Subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
(Casting Multiple Projects)
“ATLANTA” (TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(Seeking: BLACK TWINS – FEATURED ROLE)
* Seeking: Identical Black Twin Girls ages 2-4 years old.
* Be sure to send us their Names, Height, Weight, Age, and DOB in the submission.
* Also your name (the parent) and phone number.
* Shoots: End of September to Beginning of December
* Put “Black Twins” in the Subject line