Metro Atlanta Schools Closing As Irma Approaches

Governor Nathan Deal has declared a state of emergency for the entire state of Georgia ahead of Hurricane Irma which is expected to impact the state on Monday and Tuesday. Wind gusts as high as 60 mph are expected along with as much as 7 inches of rain. Flash flood warnings have also been issued for north and central Georgia. Schools in the coastal Georgia area are closed on Monday. The following school systems in the Atlanta Metro Area have also cancelled classes for Monday and some also Tuesday.
Atlanta Public Schools – Closed Monday
Clarke County Schools – Closed Monday
Clayton County Schools – Closed Monday
Cherokee County Schools – Closed Monday and Tuesday
Cobb County – Closed Monday and Tuesday
Coweta County Schools – Closed Monday
DeKalb County Schools – Closed Monday and Tuesday
Fayette County Schools – Closed Monday and Tuesday
Fulton County – Closed Monday and Tuesday
Griffin-Spalding County Schools – Closed Monday and Tuesday
Gwinnett County Schools – Closed Monday
Henry County Schools – Closed Monday and Tuesday
Rockdale County Schools – Closed Monday and Tuesday
Colleges, Universities, Private Schools
Atlanta University Center including Spelman, Clark Atlanta, Morehouse College and Morehouse School of Medicine will be closed on Monday
Atlanta Technical College Closed Monday
Kennesaw State University – Kennesaw, Marietta campuses closed Monday
Emory University – Closed Monday, Sept. 11
Georgia Gwinnett College – Closed Monday
Georgia Southern University – Closed Friday Sept. 8 through Tuesday
Georgia State University – Closed Monday
University of Georgia – Closed Monday
University of West Georgia – Closed Monday and Tuesday
All KIPP Metro Atlanta Schools Closed Monday and Tuesday
