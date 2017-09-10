Metro Atlanta Schools Closing As Irma Approaches

Governor Nathan Deal has declared a state of emergency for the entire state of Georgia ahead of Hurricane Irma which is expected to impact the state on Monday and Tuesday. Wind gusts as high as 60 mph are expected along with as much as 7 inches of rain. Flash flood warnings have also been issued for north and central Georgia. Schools in the coastal Georgia area are closed on Monday. The following school systems in the Atlanta Metro Area have also cancelled classes for Monday and some also Tuesday.

Atlanta Public Schools – Closed Monday

Clarke County Schools – Closed Monday

Clayton County Schools – Closed Monday

Cherokee County Schools – Closed Monday and Tuesday

Cobb County – Closed Monday and Tuesday

Coweta County Schools – Closed Monday

DeKalb County Schools – Closed Monday and Tuesday

Fayette County Schools – Closed Monday and Tuesday

Fulton County – Closed Monday and Tuesday

Griffin-Spalding County Schools – Closed Monday and Tuesday

Gwinnett County Schools – Closed Monday

Henry County Schools – Closed Monday and Tuesday

Rockdale County Schools – Closed Monday and Tuesday

Colleges, Universities, Private Schools

Atlanta University Center including Spelman, Clark Atlanta, Morehouse College and Morehouse School of Medicine will be closed on Monday

Atlanta Technical College Closed Monday

Kennesaw State University – Kennesaw, Marietta campuses closed Monday

Emory University – Closed Monday, Sept. 11

Georgia Gwinnett College – Closed Monday

Georgia Southern University – Closed Friday Sept. 8 through Tuesday

Georgia State University – Closed Monday

University of Georgia – Closed Monday

University of West Georgia – Closed Monday and Tuesday

All KIPP Metro Atlanta Schools Closed Monday and Tuesday

