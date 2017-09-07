Kandi’s Old Lady Gang Restaurant’s New Grade From The Health Inspector: The Ryan Report

By Ryan Cameron
Filed Under: Jarard J, KANDI, kandi burruss, Old Lady Gang, Real Housewives of Atlanta, Ryan Cameron, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith, The Ryan Report, Wanda Smith

OK boys and girls, this is part Ryan Report, part test.

Pencils up. First question: Would you dine at a restaurant if it didn’t have the proper amount of soap or paper towels for your use?

What if soil build-up was found inside the ice bin? Or an employee did not have necessary hair restraints? Looking for the exit?

Related: Kandi: “That type of accusation can sit with you for life!”

Now for the prize – a-hem, point of today’s edition: Would you give this same restaurant your business if it had addressed the aforementioned issues, and the health inspector improved its grade from a “C” to an “A”?

“Real Housewives of Atlanta’s” Kandi Burruss probably hopes so, as her Old Lady Gang restaurant had to reconcile all of the issues cited, Ryan Cameron reported today.

Then again, she can also take solace in Ryan’s declaration that all of that is “like little stuff”; and “people in Atlanta don’t pay attention to any of that stuff, anyway.”

More from Ryan Cameron
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Get The App
New Podcast Network
Get Our Newsletter

Listen Live