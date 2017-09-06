Casting Call for 9/6 – 13 What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Atlanta Film Office

.

.

Catrett & Associates Casting

(Casting Multiple Projects)

“VALOR” (TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(Seeking: Fresh Faces on a College Campus)

* Seeking Individuals to portray (Frat/Sorority, Nerdy, Scholarly) “Students” 18 – 28yrs

* Seeking Individuals to portray (Tenured, Studious) “Professors” 40 – 60yrs

* (All Ethnicities for both)….Shoots: Tuesday September 12th

* Students: Put ELECTIVE in the Subject line

* Professors: Put ADVISOR in the Subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

(Casting Multiple Projects)

“VALOR” (TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(Seeking: TWINS)

* Seeking Black Twin Babies // ages 2-3 years old.

* Be sure to send us their Names, Height, Weight, Age, and DOB in the submission.

* Also your name (the parent) and phone number.

* Put TWINNING in the Subject line

Extras Casting Atlanta

“The Hate U Give” (Film) THGextras@gmail.com

* (Seeking: FRESH FACES to Build Database)

* Men & Women – ALL Shapes, Sizes, Types and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Put “Male Fresh Face, or Female Fresh Face” in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Lodge 49” (TV) Lodge49extras@gmail.com

(Seeking: FRESH FACES to Build Database)

* Men & Women – ALL Shapes, Sizes, Types and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Put “Male Fresh Face, or Female Fresh Face” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

“Cherry Blue” (Film) Savannah@CentralCasting.com

(Seeking Fresh Faces)

* Male/Female California types w/Cars & SUV’s from 2005–2017

* NO dents or visible bodywork & NO Black, Red, White cars

* ALSO…PLEASE submit pictures of the Owner and a CLEAN Car (Inside & Out)

* Put “Clean Car, or Clean SUV” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

“Cherry Blue” (Film) Savannah@CentralCasting.com

(Seeking Fresh Faces)

* Latino Men & Women for a shoot in Savannah, GA. 18yrs & Older

* Put “Latino Woman, or Latino Man” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

“MacGyver” (TV) macatl@centralcasting.com

(Seeking Fresh Faces)

* Lots of Hispanic Men & Women All Shapes & Sizes 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: This Saturday September 9th

* Put “Hispanic Man, or Hispanic Women” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

“Dumplin” (Film)

(Starring: Jennifer Aniston)

***MUST BE REGISTERED TO SUBMIT!!!

* Beauty Queens: Young, Beautiful, Model types will FULL Pageant Gown and Regalia If you have a performing skill or talent with props, even better…. 16 – 18yrs

* Drag Queens: Performers will Full Drag Makeup and Outfits….18yrs & Older

* Blonde Texas Moms: Big Blonde Hair….Late 20’s – 50’s

Please come by the Central Casting Office and Register in the look that fits you best!!

* Registration is FREE – You’re then eligible for this project along with many others!

* Offices located at: 235 Peachtree St NE, (Suite 217) Atlanta, GA. 30303

* There’s TWO registration sessions weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm SHARP!

Get Scene Studios

(Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” September Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com

* Put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

Hylton Casting

“Couples Court with The Cutlers” (New Court TV Show)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Shoots: Thru September 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit:

http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/couplescourtaudience/

Casting TaylorMade

“The Front Runner” (Film) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(1980’s Period Piece – Starring: Hugh Jackman)

* Hispanic & Asian Men/Women w/1980’s length and Style of Hair! 16 – 100yrs

* If your hair is shorter now, but you’ll grow it out by November’s shoot date – include that in your email submission

* Put “Hispanic/Asian Man or Women” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“The Front Runner” (Film) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(1980’s Period Piece – Starring: Hugh Jackman)

* A REAL High School, Intramural, or local Community “Marching Band”

* Put “MARCHING BAND” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“The Front Runner” (Film) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(1980’s Period Piece – Starring: Hugh Jackman)

* Men/Women w/Experience as a Bartender & Server (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Put “WAITSTAFF” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Hap & Leonard” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

* Men/Women – ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities (Especially people from Cedartown)

* 18yrs – Older

* Put “HL” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(FRESH FACES PLEASE)

* LOTS of “Asian” Men & Women 18yrs & Older

* Put “Asian Man/Women” in subject line

WSA Casting

“NAPPILY EVER AFTER” (Netflix) NEAExtras@gmail.com

(Seeking: MALL GOERS)

* Men/Women to portray “Mall Patrons” ALL Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: Tuesday September 12th

* Put “MALL” in subject line.

WSA Casting

“NAPPILY EVER AFTER” (Netflix) NEAExtras@gmail.com

(Seeking: COUPLES/FAMILIES)

* Adults – ALL Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Kids – All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities 6 – 14yrs

* Shoots: Tuesday September 12th

* Put “PARK” in subject line.

WSA Casting

“NAPPILY EVER AFTER” (Netflix) NEAExtras@gmail.com

(Seeking: FRESH FACES)

* Caucasian Men/Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes for Multiple Scenes 18yrs & Older

* Put “Caucasian Man, or Caucasian Women” in subject line.

Marion Designs

Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* Multi-Racial & Latino Male Bodybuilder Types 18 – 35yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com

Rose Locke Casting

“First Man” (Film) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com

(Neil Armstrong’s Story – Starring Ryan Gosling)

* Men & Women who are Pilots

* All Ethnicities 21yrs & Older

* Shoots: End of October thru January

* Put “PILOTS” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“First Man” (Film) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com

(Neil Armstrong’s Story – Starring Ryan Gosling)

* Men & Women who are Scientists

* All Ethnicities 21yrs & Older

* Shoots: End of October thru January

* Put “SCIENTISTS” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“First Man” (Film) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com

(Neil Armstrong’s Story – Starring Ryan Gosling)

* Men & Women w/Actual Military Experience from ANY Branch of the Armed Forces

* All Ethnicities 21yrs & Older

* Shoots: End of October thru January

* Put “PRIOR MILITARY” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“First Man” (Film) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com

(Neil Armstrong’s Story – Starring Ryan Gosling)

* Men & Women – Experienced “Airplane Mechanics”

* All Ethnicities 21yrs & Older

* Shoots: End of October thru January

* Put “LAUNCH ME” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“First Man” (Film) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com

(Neil Armstrong’s Story – Starring Ryan Gosling)

* Seeking All Types of Engineers

* All Ethnicities 21yrs & Older

* Shoots: End of October thru January

* Put “ENGINEERS” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“First Man” (Film) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com

(Neil Armstrong’s Story – Starring Ryan Gosling)

* Seeking CARS – 1966 and Older (Car Bump $100)

* Shoots: End of October thru January

* Put “FM CARS” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“First Man” (Film) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com

(Neil Armstrong’s Story – Starring Ryan Gosling)

* Seeking fun loving “Hippies” from the 60’s (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Please send pictures depicting your hippie style

* We would love to find “A Group of Friends” to work together and be featured.

* Shoots: End of October thru January

* Put “HIPPIE” in subject line