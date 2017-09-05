How Michelle Obama, Blue Ivy And More Celebrated Beyonce’s 36th Birthday: The Ryan Report

There’s basically no debating that yesterday was a holiday – it’s what you might have actually been celebrating that Ryan Cameron called into question this morning.

For some, it was Labor Day. But for many notables, it was a day to celebrate a then-Tina Knowles going into labor, and having a now 36-year-old superstar born Beyonce Giselle.

“YOU KNOW you are something when the FLOTUS dresses up like you!” Ryan declared in today’s Ryan Report. (But he wasn’t referring to Melania Trump. Instead it was her predecessor Michelle Obama, newly-minted mother Serena Williams and Beyonce’s five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy who dressed up as The Birthday Girl in her “Formation” video to raise money for those affected by Hurricane Harvey).

Pity about her dad though, who Ryan figures “is obviously all the way out.

“He’s so far out he’s shooting videos from the top of [some] Houston hotel or balcony, wishing her a Happy Birthday. And this is your daddy?!”