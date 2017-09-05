PICK UP SOME DIAPERS TODAY, BRING THEM TOMORROW Help Houston Diaper Drive | The Latest In Houston | LISTEN TO V-103 | LISTEN TO WAOK 1380 NEWS AND TALK | LISTEN TO 92-9 THE GAME | DONATE | Read More

How Michelle Obama, Blue Ivy And More Celebrated Beyonce’s 36th Birthday: The Ryan Report

By Ryan Cameron
Filed Under: Beyonce, Blue Ivy, Jarard J, Mathew Knowles, michelle obama, Ryan Cameron, serena williams, The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith, The Ryan Report, Wanda Smith

There’s basically no debating that yesterday was a holiday – it’s what you might have actually been celebrating that Ryan Cameron called into question this morning.

For some, it was Labor Day. But for many notables, it was a day to celebrate a then-Tina Knowles going into labor, and having a now 36-year-old superstar born Beyonce Giselle.

Related: Jay-Z’s Crowd Sings Happy Birthday to Beyoncé – Watch

“YOU KNOW you are something when the FLOTUS dresses up like you!” Ryan declared in today’s Ryan Report. (But he wasn’t referring to Melania Trump. Instead it was her predecessor Michelle Obama, newly-minted mother Serena Williams and Beyonce’s five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy who dressed up as The Birthday Girl in her “Formation” video to raise money for those affected by Hurricane Harvey).

Pity about her dad though, who Ryan figures “is obviously all the way out.

Related: Teacher Lists Beyoncé’s Birthday as Day Off on Class Syllabus

“He’s so far out he’s shooting videos from the top of [some] Houston hotel or balcony, wishing her a Happy Birthday. And this is your daddy?!”

More from Ryan Cameron
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Get The App
New Podcast Network
Get Our Newsletter

Listen Live