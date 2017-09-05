THE RYAN CAMERON MORNING SHOW WITH WANDA SMITH IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE STUDIO | Read More

Lil Wayne’s Daughter Says Dad is ‘Fine’ Following Seizures

Waye was reportedly found unconscious in his Chicago hotel room on Sunday afternoon.
Lil Wayne’s 18-year-old daughter Reginae Carter says her father is “fine” following seizures that led to his hospitalization on Sunday (Sept 3).

“My dad is doing fine everyone! Thanks for the concern you guys are amazing,” Carter wrote on social media. “Oh yeah… & don’t believe everything you hear,” she added in a second post.

Mack Maine, the president of Wayne’s record label Young Money also chimed in. “Lil bro ….we appreciate all the prayers and love #FreeC5“, he tweeted.

Lil Waye was found unconscious in his Chicago hotel room on Sunday afternoon, according to TMZ. He was immediately taken to a local hospital and treated. Wayne has suffered from epilepsy for years, and first revealed his condition in 2013.

 

 

 

 

 

 

