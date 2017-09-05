Lil Uzi Vert for ‘XO Tour Llif3’ Video Features The Weeknd

By Scott T. Sterling

Breakout rapper Lil Uzi Vert, currently sitting at No. 1 on the Billboard album chart with Love is Rage 2, has released a new video for the hit “XO Tour Llif3,” featuring a cameo from the Weeknd.

The goth and blood-splattered clip, which was directed by Kanye West collaborator Virgil Abloh, features shots of the rapper roaming the streets while storms rage in the sky interspersed with creepy images of zombie girls lurking in a cemetery.

The Weeknd appears throughout the video, prowling back alleys while singing along to the track.

Watch the explicit video at Radio.com.