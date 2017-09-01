PICK UP SOME DIAPERS THIS WEEKEND, BRING THEM WEDNESDAY Help Houston Diaper Drive | The Latest In Houston | LISTEN TO V-103 | LISTEN TO WAOK 1380 NEWS AND TALK | LISTEN TO 92-9 THE GAME | DONATE | Read More

A ‘Power’ Finale Spoiler Alert: The Ryan Report

By Ryan Cameron
Filed Under: 50 Cent, Jarard J, Power, Rob Hardy, Ryan Cameron, The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith, The Ryan Report, Wanda Smith

Power” fans, Ryan Cameron understands.

He was upset right along with you last Sunday when the season finale didn’t air, because – as executive producer/co-star 50 Cent conceded, there was just too much competition on TV.

But not only will it be on this Sunday, guess what? Ryan got his neighbor/”Power” director Rob Hardy to talk about it.

“Is there gonna be any shock, any awe, any surprises?” he asked.

“First of all, you’re not gonna be disappointed with what you see,” Hardy coyly replies. Then adding: “Because you know it’s ‘Power,’ everybody don’t make it.”

“Will we wake up on Monday mad?” Ryan shot back.

“Nah – you’re gonna wake up Monday feeling real good; BUT you’re gonna be surprised.”

Listen Live