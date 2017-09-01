A ‘Power’ Finale Spoiler Alert: The Ryan Report

“Power” fans, Ryan Cameron understands.

He was upset right along with you last Sunday when the season finale didn’t air, because – as executive producer/co-star 50 Cent conceded, there was just too much competition on TV.

But not only will it be on this Sunday, guess what? Ryan got his neighbor/”Power” director Rob Hardy to talk about it.

“Is there gonna be any shock, any awe, any surprises?” he asked.

“First of all, you’re not gonna be disappointed with what you see,” Hardy coyly replies. Then adding: “Because you know it’s ‘Power,’ everybody don’t make it.”

“Will we wake up on Monday mad?” Ryan shot back.

“Nah – you’re gonna wake up Monday feeling real good; BUT you’re gonna be surprised.”