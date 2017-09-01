ATLANTA RADIO STATIONS V-103, 92-9 THE GAME AND 1380 WAOK COME TOGETHER FOR THE HELP HOUSTON DIAPER DRIVE

ATLANTA, GA – A need not supplied through general relief efforts for those displaced from the devastation of Hurricane Harvey and other natural disasters include diapers for children and seniors. CBS RADIO’s, The People’s Station V-103, SportsRadio 92-9 The Game, and 1380 WAOK are joining forces this Wednesday September 6, 2017 for a #HelpHouston Diaper Drive to provide relief to those in Houston and surrounding areas.

“Hurricane Harvey has caused unprecedented devastation in Texas and it is our duty to help in any way we can,” said Rick Caffey, CBS Radio Atlanta Sr. VP and Market Manager.

All three stations will broadcast live from three different locations around Atlanta to collect boxed diapers sized New Born to 5. Atlanta Peach Movers will provide a 53-foot tractor-trailer at each location to house and ship all of the donations to Houston Diaper Bank.

Needs: Diapers sizes New Born to 5 and senior diapers.

When: Wednesday, September 6th – 6:00 A.M – 6:00 PM

V-103 & WAOK Locations 6:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M.:

1. The Gallery at South DeKalb Mall- 2801 Candler Rd, Decatur, GA 30034

2. Camp Creek Marketplace – Near DTLR – 3480 Marketplace Blvd, East Point, GA 30344

92-9 The Game Location 6:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M.:

1. Infinite Energy Arena – 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth, Georgia 30097