“We Kill Blacks” Comment By Cobb Cop Called “Straight Truth” By Mother

By Maria Boynton
“We are not valued, we are not valued in America at all.” That’s what Felicia Thomas of Cobb County says after listening to a recording of a Cobb cop’s conversation with a motorist. In the July 2016 video, white Cobb County Police Lieutenant Greg Abbott, is heard saying “remember, we only kill black people.” He was apparently trying to calm the nervous motorist, a white woman, during a stop for DUI. Abbott is on administrative leave. An internal investigation is underway into the matter.

Felicia Thomas is shown two days following her son’s death in March 2015. He was shot and killed by a police officer in Cobb County. (Credit: Maria Boynton/CBS Local)


Thomas calls it devastating. She says, “They killed my kid. It’s just straight out the truth”. Thomas’ 23 year old son Nicholas was shot and killed by Smyrna Police Sgt. Kenneth Owens on March 24, 2015. A Grand Jury ruled the shooting was justified. Owens said that Thomas used a customer’s white Maserati to drive towards officers, and that he fired because he feared for their lives. Police said they were at Thomas’ tire store job to serve an arrest warrant. The medical examiner ruled that Thomas died from a gunshot to the back.
Nicholas Thomas, shown above, was shot and killed by a Smyrna police officer in March of 2015. A Grand Jury ruled that the shooting was justified. A medical examiner determined that Thomas was shot in the back. (Courtesy of the Thomas Family)


Though there were marches and protests, the Cobb County Police Department promoted Owens to Lieutenant in February 2016.

Felicia Thomas says of the “we kill blacks” comment by Lt. Abbott, “it’s the same county, Cobb County, and they killed my son.” Thomas adds, “people just need to watch their kids and love on them. This world is wicked, it’s just so wicked.”

