Five ways you can live a healthy life with HIV

1. Get Support

Join a support group or seek support from a trusted friend. It can help you realize you are not in this alone. There are many resources available to help you cope during this time.

2. Attend your Doctor Appointments

Attending your doctor’s appointments can help you stay on top of any health related issues that may arise through medical tests and screenings.

3. Take your Medication as Prescribed

An important goal of living with HIV is to be virally suppressed. Being virally suppressed means there is less HIV virus in your system which can help you live healthy.

4. Protect yourself!

Unprotected sex can lead to HIV superinfection which involves contracting another strain of HIV. Being superinfected puts you at a greater risk for being resistant to antiretroviral medications.

5. Exercise!

Exercise not only keeps your muscles and bones strong, it can also keep the immune system strong!