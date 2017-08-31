Five reasons you need to get tested for HIV

1. You may have HIV and not know it.

According to the CDC, 1 in 7 individuals living with HIV don’t know they have it and may be spreading the virus. So get tested for HIV. It’s a sure-fire way of knowing your HIV status.

2. If you have HIV, the earlier you find out the better.

If you are living with HIV you can start treatment and live a healthy life. Having untreated HIV can potentially lead to serious life-threatening complications.

3. You don’t have to worry!

If it has been on your mind for a while, getting an HIV test can lift a burden and put your mind at ease.

4. Getting an HIV test is easy.

HIV tests are so advanced, you can know your HIV results in a matter of minutes.

5. It’s Free!

Mercy Care, and many other agencies, provide free HIV testing. So whenever you are ready to receive an HIV test, give us a call at 678-843-8656.