Cocaine Sting Nets 16 U.S. Postal Employees Delivering To Drug Dealers

They are charged with accepting bribes to deliver packages of cocaine in a wide-reaching sting operation. According to U.S. Attorney John Horn, the 16 U.S. Postal Service (USPS) employees worked in 10 locations across the metro-Atlanta area. Horn said that in exchange for the bribe payments, the postal employees allegedly provided special addresses that the drug trafficker could use to ship packages of cocaine. The mail personnel are accused of then intercepting the packages and delivering them to the drug trafficker. “Unbeknownst to them”, said Horn, “the drug trafficker was actually working with law enforcement and the packages they delivered contained fake drugs.”



“Postal employees are entrusted to perform a vital service as they travel through our communities, often visiting our homes and interacting personally with our citizens,” said Horn. “The defendants in this case allegedly sold that trust out to someone they knew to be a drug dealer, and simply for cash in their pockets they were willing to endanger themselves and the residents on their routes and bring harmful drugs into the community.”Three separate federal indictments were unsealed on Tuesday August 29, 2017.

David J. LeValley, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Atlanta Field Office said, “The allegations contained in these federal indictments are disturbing to say the least. The blatant abdication of the public trust through the criminal conduct of these sixteen U.S. Postal Service employees, absolutely stains the established trust of their peers and those that went before them at the U.S. Postal Service.”

DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston said that her office “is equally committed to aggressively combating public corruption. This case highlights the importance of interagency cooperation to effectively identify, investigate, and prosecute those who abuse their positions of public trust regardless of geographical borders.”

According to U.S. Attorney Horn, the indictments, and other information presented in court: USPS employees allegedly accepted bribes from a person they believed was a drug trafficker using the U.S. mail to ship cocaine – multiple kilograms at a time – into the Atlanta area. The USPS employees are as follows:

• Cydra Rochelle Alexander, 31, of Riverdale, Georgia, a letter carrier assigned to the Ralph McGill Carrier Annex and Central City Branch of the Atlanta Post Office.

• Aurthamis O. Burch, a/k/a Tank, 46, of Snellville, Georgia, a letter carrier assigned to the Doraville Post Office.

• Kawana Rashun Champion, 35, of Jonesboro, Georgia, a clerk assigned to the North Springs Branch of the Sandy Springs Post Office and Central City Branch of the Atlanta Post Office.

• Eleanor Lolita Golden, a/k/a Eleanor Johnson, 54, of East Point, Georgia, a letter carrier assigned to the West End Branch of the Atlanta Post Office.

• Tonie Harris, 54, of Decatur, Georgia, a letter carrier assigned to the Sandy Springs Post Office.

• Leea Janel Holt, 38, of Atlanta, Georgia, a letter carrier assigned to the Old National Branch of the Riverdale Post Office.

• Clifton Curtis Lee, a/k/a Cliff, 41, of Lithonia, Georgia, a letter carrier assigned to the Sandy Springs Post Office.

• Shakeed Anilah Magee, 40, of College Park, Georgia, a letter carrier assigned to the West End Branch of the Atlanta Post Office.

• Horace Manson, 40, of Roswell, Georgia, a letter carrier assigned to the West End Branch of the Atlanta Post Office.

• Olivia Marita Moore, 25, of Atlanta, Georgia, a letter carrier assigned to the Old National Branch of the Riverdale Post Office.

• Eddie Nash, 63, of Decatur, Georgia, a letter carrier assigned to the West End Branch of the Atlanta Post Office.

• Jeffrey A. Pearson, 59, of Austell, Georgia, a letter carrier assigned to the Decatur Post Office.

• Rodney Antwain Salter, 33, of Jonesboro, Georgia, a letter carrier assigned to the Martech Branch of the Atlanta Post Office.

• Frank Webb, 40, of Lithonia, Georgia, a letter carrier assigned to the Central City Branch of the Atlanta Post Office.

• Katrina Nicole Wilson, a/k/a Trina, 38, of Fairburn, Georgia, a letter carrier assigned to the West End Branch of the Atlanta Post Office.

• Harvel Donta Young, a/k/a Dante, 39, of Atlanta, Georgia, a letter carrier assigned to the Westside Annex Branch of the Marietta Post Office.

“While the vast majority of U.S. Postal Service personnel are hard-working and trustworthy individuals who are dedicated to delivering mail and would never consider engaging in criminal behavior, these charges reflect the select few who decided to betray the trust. This type of behavior within the Postal Service is not tolerated and when employees engage in criminal behavior, the special agents of the U.S. Postal Service, Office of Inspector General (USPS OIG) vigorously investigate these matters, along with other federal and local law enforcement agencies, to hold accountable those employees who violate that public trust,” said Paul L. Bowman, USPS OIG Special Agent in Charge, Capital Metro Area Field Office.