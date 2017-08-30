Master P Fires Back At Sandra Rose: The Ryan Report

The verdict is still out as to whether this whole storyline about Master P dating Tiny is just a roundabout way to increase the mentions of the new mixed gender basketball league they’re both a part of, but P just effectively squashed that rumor.

“For the lady that made the body language rumor,” the hip-hop mogul said in a video – referring to blogger Sandra Rose – “No, I’m not dating Tiny. Shout-out to (her estranged husband) T.I. . That’s my homeboy; got a lot of respect for him.”

In case you don’t quite speak Percy Miller (Master P’s real name), he was referring to the way the picture of the two below was interpreted.

“I didn’t think it looked romantical,” added Wendy Williams, visiting The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith Wednesday to talk about her new app.

“But you can believe anything,” she continued, “because it seems as though the same 10 celebrities get passed from one to the other.”