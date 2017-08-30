Casting Call for 8/30 – 9/6 What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Atlanta Film Office

Get the latest street closings for filming in Atlanta by clicking the button below:

.

Greg’s email: greg.clarkson@cbsradio.com

To submit yourself for these jobs, follow THESE INSTRUCTIONS:

.

Casting TaylorMade

“The Front Runner” (Film) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(1980’s Period Piece – Starring: Hugh Jackman)

* Black & White MALES w/1980’s length and Style of Hair! 16 – 100yrs

* Black Male’s Hair – Jeri Curl, Afro, Flat Top, etc

* White Male’s Hair – At least 2” All Around, NO Shorter sides, Fades, Sharp edges, etc.

* If your hair is shorter now, but you’ll grow it out by November’s shoot date – include that in your email submission

* Put “80’s MALE” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“The Front Runner” (Film) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(1980’s Period Piece – Starring: Hugh Jackman)

* Black & White FEMALES w/1980’s length and Style of Hair! 16 – 100yrs

* Ladies Hair: Shorter (Shoulder length is cutoff point), BANGS are Huge Plus

* NO UN-natural colors, NO Weaves or Extensions.

* If your hair is shorter now, but you’ll grow it out by November’s shoot date – include that in your email submission

* Put “80’s FEMALE” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“The Front Runner” (Film) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(1980’s Period Piece – Starring: Hugh Jackman)

* Men/Women – All Ethnicities to portray a “Campaign Staff” 18 – 100yrs

* Put “CAMPAIGN” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“The Front Runner” (Film) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(1980’s Period Piece – Starring: Hugh Jackman)

* Men/Women w/Experience as a Bartender & Server (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Put “WAITSTAFF” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“The Front Runner” (Film) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(1980’s Period Piece – Starring: Hugh Jackman)

* Men/Women w/Experience as Cameraman, Reporter, Photographers, Etc.

* Seeking Media Types of All Kinds – All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Put “PRODUCTION” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(FRESH FACES PLEASE)

* LOTS of “Asian” Men & Women 18yrs & Older

* Put “Asian Man/Women” in subject line

Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” Aug./Sept. Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com

* Put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

Extras Casting Atlanta

“The Hate U Give” (Film) THGextras@gmail.com

* (Seeking: FRESH FACES)

* Men & Women – ALL Shapes, Sizes, Types and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Put “Male Fresh Face, or Female Fresh Face” in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Lodge 49” (TV) Lodge49extras@gmail.com

* (Seeking: FRESH FACES)

* Men & Women – ALL Shapes, Sizes, Types and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Put “Male Fresh Face, or Female Fresh Face” in subject line.

Rose Locke Casting

“First Man” (Film) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com

(Neil Armstrong’s Story – Starring Ryan Gosling)

* Men & Women who are Pilots

* All Ethnicities 21yrs & Older

* Shoots: October thru January

* Put “PILOTS” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“First Man” (Film) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com

(Neil Armstrong’s Story – Starring Ryan Gosling)

* Men & Women who are Scientists

* All Ethnicities 21yrs & Older

* Shoots: October thru January

* Put “SCIENTISTS” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“First Man” (Film) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com

(Neil Armstrong’s Story – Starring Ryan Gosling)

* Men & Women w/Actual Military Experience from ANY Branch of the Armed Forces

* All Ethnicities 21yrs & Older

* Shoots: October thru January

* Put “PRIOR MILITARY” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“Boy Erased” (Film) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com

(Starring Russell Crowe & Nicole Kidman)

* A Kissing Couple: Real Teen Couples 16 – 18yrs //comfortable in a bathing suit on film

* This is an Overnight Shoot // NO Tattoos or Piercings

* Shoots: September 8th (Tentative)

* Put “KISSING COUPLE” in subject line

Hylton Casting

“Couples Court with The Cutlers” (New Court TV Show)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Shoots: Thur September 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit:

http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/couplescourtaudience/

Marion Designs

Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* Multi-Racial & Latino Male Bodybuilder Types 18 – 35yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com

Central Casting Georgia

“Cherry Blue” (Film) Savannah@CentralCasting.com

(Seeking Fresh Faces)

* Male/Female California types w/cars & SUV’s from 2005–2017

* NO dents or visible bodywork & NO Black, Red, White cars

* ALSO…PLEASE submit pictures of the Owner and a CLEAN Car (Inside & Out)

* Put “Clean Car, or Clean SUV” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

“Cherry Blue” (Film) Savannah@CentralCasting.com

(Seeking Fresh Faces)

* Latino Men & Women for a shoot in Savannah, GA. 18yrs & Older

* Put “Latino Woman, or Latino Man” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

“MacGyver” (TV) macatl@centralcasting.com

(Seeking Fresh Faces)

* Seeking: Thin Dark Skin Black Men/Women (scene set in Nigerian) 18yrs & Older

* Put “NIGERIAN” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

“Dumplin” (Film)

(Starring: Jennifer Aniston)

***MUST BE REGISTERED TO SUBMIT!!!

* Beauty Queens: Young, Beautiful, Model types will FULL Pageant Gown and Regalia If you have a performing skill or talent with props, even better…. 16 – 18yrs

* Drag Queens: Performers will Full Drag Makeup and Outfits….18yrs & Older

* Blonde Texas Moms: Big Blonde Hair….Late 20’s – 50’s

Please come by the Central Casting Office and Register in the look that fits you best!!

* Registration is FREE – You’re then eligible for this project along with many others!

* Offices located at: 235 Peachtree St NE, (Suite 217) Atlanta, GA. 30303

* There’s TWO registration sessions weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm SHARP!

Marinella – Hume Casting

“Originals” (TV) Mhc.originals@gmail.com

(Shooting a Flashback Scene)

* Good looking Men & Women to portray “1930’s Bar Patrons” 25yrs & Older

* Seeking People w/Natural Hair… NO modern hair styles or colors, NO visible tattoos.

* Shoots: September 5th – 15th

* Put “Cabaret” in Subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting (Casting Multiple Projects)

“FATHOM” (Film) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(Military Personnel for Multiple Projects)

* Men & Women w/Actual Military Experience from ANY Branch of the Armed Forces

* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Put “Real Military Man, or Real Military Woman” in the subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting (Casting Multiple Projects)

“FATHOM” (Film) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(Seeking: Grounds Crew – MUST be a Fresh Face to ‘Fathom)

* Men/Women to portray an “Aircraft Landing Crew” Experience a plus, but not necessary

* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: September 5th

* Put “BEACON” in the subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting (Casting Multiple Projects)

“FATHOM” (Film) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(Seeking: GUARDS – MUST be a Fresh Face to FATHOM)

* Seeking: In-Shape Men & Women to portray Guards (All Ethnicities) 20 – 40yrs

* Ladies must be In-Shape/Muscular, 5’6 or Taller

* Men must be In-Shape/Muscular, 5’9 or Taller / Men must also be clean shaven

* To Work on: September 5th…Put “HARBOR” in the Subject line

* To Work on: September 7th…Put “SEIZE” in the Subject line