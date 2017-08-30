Now, The Angie Stone Factor In The Usher Allegations: Trending Topics

Full disclosure, first: Big Tigger concedes he’s “not quite sure how Angie Stone got in the middle of this.”

Nonetheless, as he shared in today’s Trending Topics, the R&B singer has spoken to one of the women suing Usher for allegedly exposing them to a sexually-transmitted disease, and she has “firsthand information about the scandal and exactly how it became public, pointing the finger at an ex-publicist.”

An ex-publicist, Stone contends, that took everything in the accuser’s computer and/or phone – including supposed communications with Usher about this matter.

“This is a young lady with a family that wants a future for her life,” Stone says. “This stuff was taken from her and exploited. As a result, she had to come out and…cut off the head of the snake.”