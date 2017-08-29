Ying Yang Twins, Deadmau5 and more Takeover Imagine Festival

Now four years into its existence, Imagine Fest has bass-dropped its way into the collective hearts and minds of dance music enthusiasts from the southeast and beyond. In 2016, the festival picked up shop and moved just south of the city to its new home in Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The new venue meant more stages, a larger capacity and, oh yes, camping!

If you missed Imagine Fest 2016, check out my recap here.

Having loved every second of Imagine last year, I was not prepared for how insane the 2017 line-up would be!

Once again, Imagine Fest has curated a varied line-up sure to please fans of dance music across the spectrum. From the melodic electronic tunes from Above & Beyond and Seven Lions to some real southern hip-hop from Ying Yang Twins, IMF 2017 will be one for the record books!

Much like last year, the good times extend well beyond the six stages of music. Festival goers will have the chance to dive into a massive giant splash pool to cool off during the day, or maybe get their minds and bodies prepared for the nighttime activities with some yoga classes in the morning.

AUFC fans get excited! Imagine Festival is hosting Festival Football so you can embrace your inner hooligan and play some soccer while enjoying the tunes.

Who will I see at Imagine Fest 2017? Hit me up on twitter and let’s rage!

General admission, VIP and camping passes are now available! Grab your tickets here!