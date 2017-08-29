The Latest Rumored Couple That’ll Make You Go ‘Hmmmm’: The Ryan Report

Two days into her return on the air Wanda Smith is already talking mess.

Mess, mind you, she is FULLY attributing to a blogger.

“OK there’s a rumor out here,” Wanda began. (And just using the “r” word she probably should have known to stop there, but …). According to Sandra Rose, she continued, Tameka “Tiny” Harris (estranged wife of T.I.) is dating her business partner on a new mixed gender basketball league and hip-hop legend in his own right, Master P. .

Related: Why Tameka “Tiny” Harris Is Introducing Co-Ed Basketball

“What?!” an incredulous Jarard J. shot back. “Nawwwww…”

Referring to an image of them together (above), Wanda says “it doesn’t look like it’s a ‘boo’ picture. It looks like, you know, we’re working.”

Adding: “Sandra Rose is saying Master P bought her a house and he gave her a basketball team.”

“I don’t believe it,” declared Ryan Cameron.

“I don’t believe it either,” Wanda said.

Then Jarard made it a consensus:”I dont either