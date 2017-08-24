‘Insecure’ Season 2 Soundtrack Features, Bryson Tiller, SZA, More

By Scott T. Sterling

The soundtrack for Season 2 of Issa Rae’s HBO hit, Insecure, is set for a digital-only release on September 8, and will feature music from SZA, Bryson Tiller, Jazmine Sullivan and more.

Tyson and Sullivan team up for a new duet, appropriately titled “Insecure.” Leikeli47 (“Attitude”) and Kari Faux (“Lowkey”) will also contribute new music.

The soundtrack is currently available for pre-order and includes instant downloads of the three aforementioned songs.

SZA’s “Supermodel,” GoldLink’s “Crew,” Buddy’s “A Lite,” Bryson Tiller’s “Run Me Dry,” and NAO’s “Feels Like” are also found on the soundtrack. The complete tracklist is expected soon.