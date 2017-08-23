Kasim Reed Vs. Everybody

One day into the qualifying period for Atlanta’s upcoming mayoral race, Kasim Reed’s sounding like he’s already beaten the competition.

Never mind that he’s the city’s occupant of that office, currently serving the remaining months of his second term. The mere, very general mention of some of the arrows he’s sustained from two declared candidates sent him into an unmistakably calm ferocity hours ago on The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith.

“I really just want to be left alone,” Reed insisted during one of his always-lively, monthly visits to the V-103 studios.

Then he added: “Folks ought to run against the people that are running for mayor because I beat ’em all. Let’s be real clear, nobody running for mayor could beat me.

“I beat Mary Norwood, who’s number one [in polling]. That’s over. It was light work. She didn’t come back when I ran for reelection. Everybody who’s running for mayor could have ran against me last time. It was crickets. Nobody could beat me right now.”

– Sonia Murray, CBS Local