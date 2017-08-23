Diddy & Mark Wahlberg Spar Over Mayweather Vs. McGregor

By Hayden Wright

Diddy and Mark Wahlberg’s boxing rivalry dates back to 2015, when their $250,000 bet on a Mayweather-Pacquiao fight went viral. In the run-up to Saturday’s epic Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight, the two have joined the promotional frenzy with a fight of their own. That’s right, it’s Puffy vs. Marky Mark.

In the ad, we see the Ciroc entrepreneur and Oscar nominee spar in some practice rounds, talking trash and teasing the “big fight.” Wahlberg taunts Diddy about his bodyguards while Diddy takes aim at Wahlberg’s less-than-prestigious rap career. Where’s the Funky Bunch when you need them?

Watch the friendly rivalry play out here: