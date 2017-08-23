Casting Call for 8/23 – 30 What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Atlanta Film Office
.
To submit yourself for these jobs, follow THESE INSTRUCTIONS:
.
Catrett & Associates Casting
(Casting Multiple Projects)
“FATHOM” (Film) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(GUARDS – 11 Day Booking!!!)
* Seeking: Fit Men & Women to portray Guards (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Ladies must be In-Shape/Athletic, 5’6 or Taller
* Men must be In-Shape/Athletic, 5’9 or Taller / Men must also be clean shaven
* Shoots: Aug. 28th – Sept. 1st // Sept. 7th // Sept. 11th – 15th
* Must Be Available ALL ELEVEN DATES
* Put “PARAGON” in the subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
(Casting Multiple Projects)
“FATHOM” (Film) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(Military Personnel for Multiple Projects)
* Men & Women w/Actual Military Experience from ANY Branch of the Armed Forces
* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Put “Real Military Man, or Real Military Woman” in the subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
(Casting Multiple Projects)
“FATHOM” (Film) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(Experienced Firefighters – FRESH FACES)
* Seeking: Current/Former Male & Female “Firefighters” 18yrs & Older
* Men must be clean shaven. DON’T SUBMIT if already worked on this production.
* Shoots: This Friday August 25th
* Put “LADDER” in the subject line
Get Scene Studios
(Local Acting Studio)
* Register for: The “GSS” August Special Offer – FREE Acting Class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com
* Put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line
Marion Designs
Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)
* In Shape Asian Women – Pilipino, Cambodian, etc. 18 – 35yrs
* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com
Rose Locke Casting
“First Man” (Film) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com
(Neil Armstrong’s Story – Starring Ryan Gosling)
* Men & Women who are Experienced Flight Controllers and Pilots
* All Ethnicities 21yrs & Older
* Shoots: October thru January
* Put “MISSION” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“First Man” (Film) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com
(Neil Armstrong’s Story – Starring Ryan Gosling)
* Men & Women w/Actual Military Experience from ANY Branch of the Armed Forces
* All Ethnicities 21yrs & Older
* Shoots: October thru January
* Put “PRIOR MILITARY” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“Boy Erased” (Film) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com
(Starring Russell Crowe & Nicole Kidman)
* Seeking: Real “Church Rock Band”….Nuff Said!
* Shoots: October 25th (Tentative)
* Put “CHURCH BAND” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“Boy Erased” (Film) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com
(Starring Russell Crowe & Nicole Kidman)
* Seeking: Real “Pentecostal Minister”….Again, Nuff Said!
* Shoots: October 25th (Tentative)
* Put “MINISTER” in subject line
BACA Casting
“DYNASTY” (TV) DynastyExtrasCasting@gmail.com
(Seeking: Bartenders & Executives – Fresh Faces Please)
* Men & Women – “Executive” Types (All Ethnicities) 30 – 50yrs
* Please submit your pictures wearing Upscale Business Wardrobe
* ALSO….Seeking Experienced Male & Female “Bartenders” 21 – 35ish
* Shoots: Tomorrow/Thursday (8/24)
* Put “Executive Type, or Bartender” in subject line.
BACA Casting
“DYNASTY” (TV) DynastyExtrasCasting@gmail.com
(Fresh Faces Please)
* Seeking: Men & Women – “Business Professional” types (All Ethnicities) 21 – 50yrs
* Please submit your pictures wearing Business Wardrobe
* Shoots: Next Monday (8/28)
* Put “Business Professional” in subject line.
Casting TaylorMade
“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
(FRESH FACES PLEASE)
* Anyone who plays ONE of these Games: “Zither, Hmong Reed, Lute, or Spike Fiddle”
* Please list which of these Games you Play in your submission.
* ALSO: Lots of Asian Men & Women 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: Next Monday (8/28)
* Put “Gamer, or Asian Man/Women” in subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“The Front Runner” (Film) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
(1980’s Period Piece – Seeking FRESH FACES)
* People who can “Throw an Ax and Hit a Target”
* ALSO: Men & Women w/experience as a “Real Lumberjack” 18yrs & Older
* Put “Ax Thrower, or Lumberjack” in subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“The Front Runner” (Film) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
(1980’s Period Piece – Seeking FRESH FACES)
* Men/Women w/Exp. in TV Newsroom, Reporter, Photographers, Etc. 18yrs & Older
* Men/Women to portray Government Officials–Senators, Lobbyist, Etc. 18yrs & Older
* Put “News Media, or Government Official” in subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“SPECIAL AUDITION AUG. 30th” ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
* Seeking Men/Women w/a GREAT 1980’s Look to submit wearing their 80’s wardrobe.
* Your submission makes you eligible for an upgraded “FEATURE ROLE”
* Put “AUDITION” in subject line
Marinella – Hume Casting
“Originals” (TV) Mhc.originals@gmail.com
* REAL Soccer Players to portray a Boys High School team 16 – 25yrs
* In submission include Age and Soccer Experience
* Shoots: Next Friday (8/25)
* Put “Soccer Minor” – for anyone UNDER 18yrs” in Subject line
* Put “Soccer” – for anyone OVER 18yrs” in Subject line
Marinella – Hume Casting
“Originals” (TV) Mhc.originals@gmail.com
* REAL Musicians (Must own your own Instruments) 18yrs & Older
* Include in submission: Height, Weight, All Clothing Sizes, Current City
* Shoots: Next Wednesday (8/30) in Conyers
* Put “Trumpet” in Subject line
* Put “Trombone” in Subject line
WSA Casting
“NAPPILY EVER AFTER” (Netflix) NEAExtras@gmail.com
(Seeking: Siblings/Families)
* SIBLINGS – All Ethnicities 6 – 9yrs
* PARENTS – All Ethnicities 30 – 36yrs (Whole families are encouraged to submit)
* Along w/your pictures, please include D.O.B. of the children in your submission.
* Shoots: Tuesday August 29th
* Put “Siblings / Family” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
“Cherry Blue” (Film) Savannah@CentralCasting.com
(Seeking Fresh Faces)
* Male/Female California types w/cars & SUV’s from 2005–2017
* NO dents or visible bodywork & NO Black, Red, White cars
* ALSO…PLEASE submit pictures of the Owner and a CLEAN Car (Inside & Out)
* Put “Clean Car, or Clean SUV” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
“Dumplin” (Film)
(Starring: Jennifer Aniston)
***MUST BE REGISTERED TO SUBMIT!!!
* Beauty Queens: Young, Beautiful, Model types will FULL Pageant Gown and Regalia If you have a performing skill or talent with props, even better…. 16 – 18yrs
* Drag Queens: Performers will Full Drag Makeup and Outfits….18yrs & Older
* Blonde Texas Moms: Big Blonde Hair….Late 20’s – 50’s
Please come by the Central Casting Office and Register in the look that fits you best!!
* Registration is FREE – You’re then eligible for this project along with many others!
* Offices located at: 235 Peachtree St NE, (Suite 217) Atlanta, GA. 30303
* There’s TWO registration sessions weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm SHARP!
Central Casting Georgia
“MacGyver” (TV) macatl@centralcasting.com
(Seeking Fresh Faces)
* Hot/Sexy Looking Younger Men & Women (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Put “Hot/Sexy Woman, or Hot/Sexy Man” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
“Cherry Blue” (Film) Savannah@CentralCasting.com
(Seeking Fresh Faces)
* Latino Men & Women for a shoot in Savannah, GA. 18yrs & Older
* Put “Latino Woman, or Latino Man” in subject line.
Hylton Casting
“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (Court TV/Season 5)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Shoots: Thur November 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit: http://www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience
Hylton Casting
“Couples Court with The Cutlers” (New Court TV Show)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Shoots: Thur September 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit:
http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/couplescourtaudience/
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Untitled Upcoming Projects” (Film) EcaTVextras@gmail.com
* FRESH FACES ONLY – People who haven’t submitted for previous ECA projects.
* Men & Women – ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Put “Male Fresh Face, or Female Fresh Face” in subject line.