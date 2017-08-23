Casting Call for 8/23 – 30 What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Atlanta Film Office

Catrett & Associates Casting

(Casting Multiple Projects)

“FATHOM” (Film) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(GUARDS – 11 Day Booking!!!)

* Seeking: Fit Men & Women to portray Guards (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Ladies must be In-Shape/Athletic, 5’6 or Taller

* Men must be In-Shape/Athletic, 5’9 or Taller / Men must also be clean shaven

* Shoots: Aug. 28th – Sept. 1st // Sept. 7th // Sept. 11th – 15th

* Must Be Available ALL ELEVEN DATES

* Put “PARAGON” in the subject line

(Military Personnel for Multiple Projects)

(Military Personnel for Multiple Projects)

* Men & Women w/Actual Military Experience from ANY Branch of the Armed Forces

* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Put “Real Military Man, or Real Military Woman” in the subject line

(Experienced Firefighters – FRESH FACES)

(Experienced Firefighters – FRESH FACES)

* Seeking: Current/Former Male & Female “Firefighters” 18yrs & Older

* Men must be clean shaven. DON’T SUBMIT if already worked on this production.

* Shoots: This Friday August 25th

* Put “LADDER” in the subject line

Get Scene Studios

(Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” August Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com

* Put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

Marion Designs

Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* In Shape Asian Women – Pilipino, Cambodian, etc. 18 – 35yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com

Rose Locke Casting

“First Man” (Film) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com

(Neil Armstrong’s Story – Starring Ryan Gosling)

* Men & Women who are Experienced Flight Controllers and Pilots

* All Ethnicities 21yrs & Older

* Shoots: October thru January

* Put “MISSION” in subject line

“First Man” (Film) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com

* Men & Women w/Actual Military Experience from ANY Branch of the Armed Forces

* All Ethnicities 21yrs & Older

* Shoots: October thru January

* Put “PRIOR MILITARY” in subject line

* Seeking: Real “Church Rock Band”….Nuff Said!

* Shoots: October 25th (Tentative)

* Put “CHURCH BAND” in subject line

“Boy Erased” (Film) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com

* Seeking: Real “Pentecostal Minister”….Again, Nuff Said!

* Shoots: October 25th (Tentative)

* Put “MINISTER” in subject line

BACA Casting

“DYNASTY” (TV) DynastyExtrasCasting@gmail.com

(Seeking: Bartenders & Executives – Fresh Faces Please)

* Men & Women – “Executive” Types (All Ethnicities) 30 – 50yrs

* Please submit your pictures wearing Upscale Business Wardrobe

* ALSO….Seeking Experienced Male & Female “Bartenders” 21 – 35ish

* Shoots: Tomorrow/Thursday (8/24)

* Put “Executive Type, or Bartender” in subject line.

(Fresh Faces Please)

(Fresh Faces Please)

* Seeking: Men & Women – “Business Professional” types (All Ethnicities) 21 – 50yrs

* Please submit your pictures wearing Business Wardrobe

* Shoots: Next Monday (8/28)

* Put “Business Professional” in subject line.

Casting TaylorMade

“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(FRESH FACES PLEASE)

* Anyone who plays ONE of these Games: “Zither, Hmong Reed, Lute, or Spike Fiddle”

* Please list which of these Games you Play in your submission.

* ALSO: Lots of Asian Men & Women 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: Next Monday (8/28)

* Put “Gamer, or Asian Man/Women” in subject line

(1980’s Period Piece – Seeking FRESH FACES)

* People who can “Throw an Ax and Hit a Target”

* ALSO: Men & Women w/experience as a “Real Lumberjack” 18yrs & Older

* Put “Ax Thrower, or Lumberjack” in subject line

“The Front Runner” (Film) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(1980’s Period Piece – Seeking FRESH FACES)

* Men/Women w/Exp. in TV Newsroom, Reporter, Photographers, Etc. 18yrs & Older

* Men/Women to portray Government Officials–Senators, Lobbyist, Etc. 18yrs & Older

* Put “News Media, or Government Official” in subject line

“SPECIAL AUDITION AUG. 30th” ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

* Seeking Men/Women w/a GREAT 1980’s Look to submit wearing their 80’s wardrobe.

* Your submission makes you eligible for an upgraded “FEATURE ROLE”

* Put “AUDITION” in subject line

Marinella – Hume Casting

“Originals” (TV) Mhc.originals@gmail.com

* REAL Soccer Players to portray a Boys High School team 16 – 25yrs

* In submission include Age and Soccer Experience

* Shoots: Next Friday (8/25)

* Put “Soccer Minor” – for anyone UNDER 18yrs” in Subject line

* Put “Soccer” – for anyone OVER 18yrs” in Subject line

“Originals” (TV) Mhc.originals@gmail.com

* REAL Musicians (Must own your own Instruments) 18yrs & Older

* Include in submission: Height, Weight, All Clothing Sizes, Current City

* Shoots: Next Wednesday (8/30) in Conyers

* Put “Trumpet” in Subject line

* Put “Trombone” in Subject line

WSA Casting

“NAPPILY EVER AFTER” (Netflix) NEAExtras@gmail.com

(Seeking: Siblings/Families)

* SIBLINGS – All Ethnicities 6 – 9yrs

* PARENTS – All Ethnicities 30 – 36yrs (Whole families are encouraged to submit)

* Along w/your pictures, please include D.O.B. of the children in your submission.

* Shoots: Tuesday August 29th

* Put “Siblings / Family” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

“Cherry Blue” (Film) Savannah@CentralCasting.com

(Seeking Fresh Faces)

* Male/Female California types w/cars & SUV’s from 2005–2017

* NO dents or visible bodywork & NO Black, Red, White cars

* ALSO…PLEASE submit pictures of the Owner and a CLEAN Car (Inside & Out)

* Put “Clean Car, or Clean SUV” in subject line.

***MUST BE REGISTERED TO SUBMIT!!!

* Beauty Queens: Young, Beautiful, Model types will FULL Pageant Gown and Regalia If you have a performing skill or talent with props, even better…. 16 – 18yrs

* Drag Queens: Performers will Full Drag Makeup and Outfits….18yrs & Older

* Blonde Texas Moms: Big Blonde Hair….Late 20’s – 50’s

Please come by the Central Casting Office and Register in the look that fits you best!!

* Registration is FREE – You’re then eligible for this project along with many others!

* Offices located at: 235 Peachtree St NE, (Suite 217) Atlanta, GA. 30303

* There’s TWO registration sessions weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm SHARP!

(Seeking Fresh Faces)

* Hot/Sexy Looking Younger Men & Women (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Put “Hot/Sexy Woman, or Hot/Sexy Man” in subject line.

“Cherry Blue” (Film) Savannah@CentralCasting.com

(Seeking Fresh Faces)

* Latino Men & Women for a shoot in Savannah, GA. 18yrs & Older

* Put “Latino Woman, or Latino Man” in subject line.

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (Court TV/Season 5)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Shoots: Thur November 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: http://www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Shoots: Thur September 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit:

http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/couplescourtaudience/

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Untitled Upcoming Projects” (Film) EcaTVextras@gmail.com

* FRESH FACES ONLY – People who haven’t submitted for previous ECA projects.

* Men & Women – ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Put “Male Fresh Face, or Female Fresh Face” in subject line.