Sportscaster Drops 42 Travis Scott References in Three Minutes

By Hayden Wright

Scott Daniels is a California sportscaster who moonlights as a Travis Scott superfan: His two worlds collided on air over the weekend when Daniels dropped 42 references to the rapper’s lyrics, albums, mixtapes and song titles in about three minutes of airtime. Daniels filled his audience in on sports victories and defeats using the language of Travis Scott (and he even threw in a Kanye reference).

When he came to Yeezy’s “Father Stretch My Hands” (which features Travis Scott), Daniels added: “I know that’s a Kanye West song, but I’ve seen Travis perform it in concert two times.” After the broadcast, nobody can challenge Daniels’ credibility as a Travis Scott fan. He tweeted footage from the segment which has been shared 3,000 times and viewed nearly 50,000 times on YouTube.

Watch Daniels’ triumphant broadcast here: