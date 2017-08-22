The Latest On The Back And Forth Between Kevin Hart’s Wives: The Ryan Report

By Ryan Cameron
Filed Under: Eniko Hart, Jarard J, Kevin Hart, Ryan Cameron, Shanae Hall, The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith, The Ryan Report, torrei hart, Wanda Smith

Here’s what responding to random commenters on social media has wrought.

As Ryan Cameron noted in yesterday’s Ryan Report, it began with Kevin Hart‘s current wife celebrating their one-year anniversary online. That prompted someone to note that she might want to, shall we say, tamp the enthusiasm as her recollection of their courtship may confirm long-held rumors that the superstar-comedian/actor was cheating with her while he was married the first time. Then the first wife, Torrei Hart, basically seconded that sentiment.

Well now, Hart himself has weighed in – kind of. While not flat-out denying or affirming that the rumor is true, he points out that he’s talked a lot about his life in his many stand-up specials. And does the same, “in great detail,” in his recent New York Times best-selling book, “I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessons.”

“To be honest with you though people, I’m at a point where I can’t even be shocked anymore,” Hart said in a post on his Instagram Story. “All I do is laugh, man. I had a person tell me what they felt was factual information about me – while they were talking to me!”

Also, cameras have since caught up with Torrei: “I don’t understand where all this is coming from,” said the mother of Hart’s two children. “I mean, numbers don’t lie. Dates don’t lie.”

“She forced my hand to address it publicly,” Hart continued. “If my children see something that she’s writing that makes me look like a liar, NO!”

