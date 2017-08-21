Near-Total Eclipse: Atlanta Takes To Rooftops To Witness History

For Christine Smith of Atlanta, Monday afternoon’s near-total solar eclipse was yet another event of huge significance to her. “It’s a lifetime experience”, said Smith, “It was like the presidential race with Obama. I lived through it. I saw it.” She was among the capacity crowd that filled the rooftop of Suite Food Lounge in Atlanta for the V103 Eclipse Watch Party. One hour before the celestial event, King of Atlanta, clutching his special viewing glasses, said “I want to see just how dark it’s going to get.” Scientists had expected approximately 92 percent of the sun to be covered by the moon.
Tricia of Atlanta said she didn’t want to miss it. “It’s exciting to be here with all the people to experience this once in a lifetime event”, she said. Destiny traveled from Covington to Atlanta for the eclipse. “I was expecting it to be pitch-black”, she said, “but, it was still pretty dope”.