Near-Total Eclipse: Atlanta Takes To Rooftops To Witness History

For Christine Smith of Atlanta, Monday afternoon’s near-total solar eclipse was yet another event of huge significance to her. “It’s a lifetime experience”, said Smith, “It was like the presidential race with Obama. I lived through it. I saw it.” She was among the capacity crowd that filled the rooftop of Suite Food Lounge in Atlanta for the V103 Eclipse Watch Party. One hour before the celestial event, King of Atlanta, clutching his special viewing glasses, said “I want to see just how dark it’s going to get.” Scientists had expected approximately 92 percent of the sun to be covered by the moon.



The rooftop of Suite Food Lounge in Atlanta was filled to capacity for the viewing of the near-total eclipse. (Credit: Maria Boynton/CBS Local)

Kamika of Atlanta looks up at the eclipse. (Credit: Maria Boynton/CBS Local)

A crowd packed the rooftop of Suite Food Lounge in Atlanta to see the near-total eclipse. (Credit: Maria Boynton/CBS Local)

This picture of the sun being eclipsed by the moon was taken through special glasses and a cell phone. (Credit: Maria Boynton/CBS Local)

Darius of Atlanta called the eclipse "amazing". (Credit: Maria Boynton/CBS Local)

Christine says she was concerned about whether she'd be able to see the eclipse. (Credit: Maria Boynton/CBS Local)

Tricia of Atlanta said she didn’t want to miss it. “It’s exciting to be here with all the people to experience this once in a lifetime event”, she said. Destiny traveled from Covington to Atlanta for the eclipse. “I was expecting it to be pitch-black”, she said, “but, it was still pretty dope”.