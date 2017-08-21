Ludacris Song ‘Move’ Used as Anti-Trump Chant in Atlanta

By Scott T. Sterling

With counter-protesters taking to the streets in cities across America this past Saturday (Aug. 19) in opposition to the white nationalist violence in Charlottesville, some marchers in Atlanta “remixed” a hit song from local native Ludacris into an anti-Trump anthem.

The song, “Move B—-,” from Ludacris’ 2001 album, Word of Mouf, was transformed into “Move Trump” by the chanting crowd of thousands marching through downtown Atlanta.

Ludacris put his seal of approval on this new take on his hit song by posting footage of the moment to his Instagram page.

