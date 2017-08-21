How Kanye West “Crossed The Line” With Jay-Z: The Ryan Report

Apparently being transparent is not just something Jay-Z‘s doing on his widely-hailed “4:44” album.

Now comes his first interview since the CD’s release, in which the entertainment mogul gives his side of the very public problem with his “little brother” Kanye West.

Related: Jay-Z On His Post-Elevator Relationship With Sister-In-Law Solange

“What really hurt me was you can’t bring my kids and my wife into it,” Jay-Z tells Elliott Wilson and Brian “B.Dot” Miller on their Rap Radar podcast. “We’ve gotten past bigger issues but you brought my family into it now that’s a problem with me…He knows it’s a problem because me and him would have been talked about it. We would’ve been resolved our issue. He knows that he crossed the line.”

“We’ve never let this much space go between one of our disagreements – and we’ve had many.”

“At the end of the day he violated code,” added Jarard J in today’s Ryan Report. “No matter how rich and famous you get there’s still a code. And when you bring somebody’s kids and wife into it,

all that other stuff – all that power stuff all that money stuff – will go out the window. You’re violating code.”