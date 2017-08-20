Gospel News: The Legendary Dick Gregory Passes Away at 84

It is with great sadness to report that comedic legend and civil rights activist, Dick Gregory, made his transition into heaven.

Dick Gregory was a great comedian from the 60’s. He was noted for his political and social activism. He tried to always inject humor into serious stories. While he was participating in an integration march, he sat down at a restaurant table, the restaurant owner came to him and said “sorry we don’t serve colored folk here.” He responded by saying, “I don’t eat colored folk, so bring me some pork chops.” Not only was he known for comedic talents, and activism, but he was also a devoted father who had love for his fellow-man.

He passed away Saturday night in Washington DC with his family by his side. He started feeling ill on Wednesday (August 9th), and has been in and out of the hospital since then. His cause of death is still unknown, however we at V-103 and News and Talk 1380 WAOK will keep you posted as the story develops. Dick Gregory may be gone, but he will never be forgotten.