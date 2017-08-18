The Thicke Of Things Regarding Robin’s New Baby: The Ryan Report

This Ryan Report SHOULD BE some typical good news on the celebrity front.

But here’s the thing – THREE things to be exact: First, the news is about Robin Thicke. (“I like his music,” began Shanae Hall. “As a person I think he’s a little shady. As a man, I don’t like how he treated his wife. He did an Eric Benet.”)

OK – and what’s Robin’s news? The 40-year-old R&B singer and his 22-year-old girlfriend are having a baby. (“THAT’S a big [age] gap,” added Jarard J).

But here’s the kicker, courtesy of Ryan Cameron: “He and Paula [Patton] are not yet divorced.”

And with that, basically all Jarard could muster is, “That’s foul.”