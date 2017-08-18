Meek Mill Arrested for Reckless Endangerment

By Robyn Collins

Following a performance on The Tonight Show on Thursday (Aug. 17), Meek Mill was arrested for reckless endangerment.

Related: Meek Mill Drops Emotional New Video for Young Thug Collaboration ‘We Ball’

The trouble for Meek started the night before when he allegedly rode his dirt bike around New York City without a helmet, popping wheelies, according to the New York Police Department. It is illegal to ride dirt bikes or ATVs in New York City.

A 911 call from a witness led police to the intersection of West 207th Street and Sherman Ave. around 8:23 p.m. Wednesday night, but the Mill and his posse was gone by the time officers arrived, reports Billboard.

Mill might have gotten away with the offense had he not posted a video of himself on the bike zipping through the streets of Upper Manhattan. When police saw the clip on his Instagram’s live feed, they were able to identify Meek, since he wasn’t wearing a helmet.

@MeekMill got arrested on Thursday night for stuntin like Evil Kenevil on his dirt bike in the streets of New York City. 🏍🚔🍦 ___ Get the scoop @ IceCreamConvos.com or the ICC app! ___ #MeekMill #Arrested #IceCreamConvos A post shared by Ice Cream Convos (@icecreamconvos_) on Aug 17, 2017 at 9:52pm PDT