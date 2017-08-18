Run the Jewels Rapper Killer Mike Launches Anti-Confederate Merch Line

By Scott T. Sterling

Run the Jewels rapper Killer Mike has launched a new line of anti-Confederate merchandise, featuring a United States vs. Confederacy scorecard.

Related: Killer Mike to Open Barbershop in Atlanta Hawks Stadium

The line includes t-shirts, coffee mugs, tank tops, sweatshirts and hoodies and are available here. See the Instagram post announcing the line below.

The rapper recently criticized Donald Trump for his support of Confederate statues, posting an NSFW video on Instagram telling Trump, “Don’t cheer for the team that was trying to break up the country that you’re now in charge of leading.”

A fervent political activist, Killer Mike was a staunch Bernie Sanders supporter during the 2016 presidential election, including a six-part interview he conducted with the candidate throughout his hometown of Atlanta.