Kanye West and Kid Cudi in Japan Working on Secret Project: Report

By Scott T. Sterling

Kanye West and former protege Kid Cudi seem to have settled any previous beef, with the pair currently ensconced in Japan working on a mysterious new secret project.

According to a Page Six “source,” the dynamic duo is hunkered down in a Japanese studio with only an engineer so “nobody knows what it is — or what it sounds like . . . There are no professionals in the room.”

The pair was recently photographed together in Japan with artist Takashi Murakami (responsible for the artwork on West’s album, Graduation) and director Coodie Rock, who posted the pic on his Instagram page. When XXL asked Rock what was going on with the rappers, his response was that “We’re talking about bringing in the new year with a bang!”

“They’re going to drop some crazy collaboration out of the blue,” an “insider” told Page Six. “They’re going to drop some surprise project on everybody. They’re recording it now.”

Only time will tell if West and Cudi are indeed plotting a top-secret surprise to drop on fans in the near future. Stay tuned for updates when (or if) they materialize.