T.I. On Trump’s Charlottesville Turnabout: ‘Exactly What I Expect From A Sucka’ – The Ryan Report

Of course when cameras caught up with T.I. he had something T.I.-like to say about what Ryan Cameron has deemed The Three-Mix – Donald Trump initially blaming “both sides” for the deadly violence in Charlottesville, Va. this past weekend, followed by a press conference denouncing the white supremacist groups that led that rally followed by yet another press conference labeling “both sides” as a problem, again.

“Exactly what I expect from a sucka,” T.I. declared. “Cowards throw rocks and hide their hands.”

Related: T.I. And His Hustle Gang/Political Comedy Troupe? Judge For Yourself

And the hip-hop superstar wasn’t done there: “Earlier they applied pressure and made him denounce his white supremacy homeboys, his neo-Nazi partners…but I’m sure there was a phone call or some sort of a covert meeting.”

“Then he had to come back and reverse it. So you know, [expletive] him, man. To the fullest. He’s a sucka.”