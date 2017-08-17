T.I. On Trump’s Charlottesville Turnabout: ‘Exactly What I Expect From A Sucka’ – The Ryan Report

By Ryan Cameron
Filed Under: donald trump, Jarard J, Ryan Cameron, Shanae Hall, T.I., The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith, The Ryan Report, Wanda Smith

Of course when cameras caught up with T.I. he had something T.I.-like to say about what Ryan Cameron has deemed The Three-Mix – Donald Trump initially blaming “both sides” for the deadly violence in Charlottesville, Va. this past weekend, followed by a press conference denouncing the white supremacist groups that led that rally followed by yet another press conference labeling “both sides” as a problem, again.

“Exactly what I expect from a sucka,” T.I. declared. “Cowards throw rocks and hide their hands.”

Related: T.I. And His Hustle Gang/Political Comedy Troupe? Judge For Yourself

And the hip-hop superstar wasn’t done there: “Earlier they applied pressure and made him denounce his white supremacy homeboys, his neo-Nazi partners…but I’m sure there was a phone call or some sort of a covert meeting.”

“Then he had to come back and reverse it. So you know, [expletive] him, man. To the fullest. He’s a sucka.”

More from Ryan Cameron
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Get The App
New Podcast Network
Get Our Newsletter

Listen Live