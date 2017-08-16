Trump Encouraging Alt-right Movement And Symbols Must Come Down

I spoke with Atlanta NAACP President Richard Rose just hours after Saturday’s deadly incident in Charlottesville, VA, involving white supremacists and counter-protestors. Heather Heyer, a 32 year old woman, was killed when 20 year old James Alex Fields Jr. of Ohio, described as a nazi-sympathizer, used a car to slam into the crowd of counter-protestors. The white supremacists were rallying against the removal of a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville. President Donald Trump, not only blamed the white supremacists, he blamed the counter-protestors as well for the deadly outcome. According to Richard Rose, now more than ever, Georgia and the U.S. as a whole, must stop celebrating the Confederacy. Rose reiterated his long-held stance that symbols of the Confederacy need to be dismantled. “I think it’s passed time”, says Rose, “I think it’s the appropriate thing to do and I think it’s the only way we are going to have peace in America from within.”



Boynton Reports: NAACP Says Charlottesville Not Unexpected Given Alt-right Movement In U.S.