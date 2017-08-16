Congressman David Scott Set To Host Free Annual Health Fair

The 13th Annual Thirteenth Congressional District Health Fair will take place at Mundy’s Mill High School on Saturday, August 19th from 9 am to 2 pm. Georgia’s 13th District Congressman David Scott will host the health fair, which will provide free health screenings and information from some of the best healthcare providers and advocacy organizations in the southern region.

Certified physicians and medical experts will be available to screen the following:

Blood Pressure

Clinical Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Diabetes

HIV/AIDS

Asthma

Cholesterol

Mental Health

Sickle Cell

Vision

Dental

Orthopedic

Visitors will be screened for other medical conditions during the health fair.

The Atlanta VA Medical Center and Atlanta VA Regional Office will provide assistance to veterans in need of counseling for PTSD, better known as Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. Additional services for veterans also includes vision exams, mental health services; and health eligibility benefits consultations.

Many more organizations, including the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, will also be in attendance to provide information to borrowers purchasing an existing home in Georgia’s top 10 hardest hit counties, such as Fulton, Dekalb, and Gwinnett County.

The health fair will kick off Saturday, August 19th at 9 am at Mundy’s Mill High School, located at 9652 Fayetteville Rd., Jonesboro, GA 30238. For more information or to pre-register, go to http://www.davidscott.house.gov.