Chris Brown: “With A Closed Fist, I Punched Her, And It Busted Her Lip…” – The Ryan Report

Eight years after the vicious felony assault, and two months since his documentary was released, Chris Brown‘s side of what happened between him and Rihanna that awful February night is finally surfaces.

A clip from “Chris Brown: This Is My Life” has been uploaded to Facebook, takes you into the R&B superstar’s Lamborghini, where Ryan Cameron says “he was trying to be totally forthright and honest because he wanted to marry Rihanna.

So he had to come clean on a lie he’d told her earlier… “Before we were together,” Brown began, “me and this other girl DID have sex.

“My trust totally was lost with her,” he recalls. “She hated me…from there it just went downhill.”

“She starts hitting me. We’re in a little Lamborghini, you know she’s fighting me. I remember she tried to kick me, just like her beating [expletive], but then I really hit her. With a closed fist, I punched her, and it busted her lip, and when I saw it I was in shock, I was like ‘[Expletive], why did I hit her like that?’ ”

“This is the first time I get to say anything, and like I said, I still love Rihanna.”